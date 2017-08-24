Justin Bieber Mum on Manager Running for Governor and Floyd Mayweather Feud

Justin Bieber So Whatcha Got to Say 'Bout Floyd and Scooter???

Justin Bieber has a couple of balls in the air ... his manager is being courted into politics, and a longtime buddy is now an enemy.

We got Justin leaving church Wednesday and he was mum about our story ... that Scooter Braun is being lobbied by some Cali Democrats to make a run for Governor.

Everyone also wanted to know about a story we broke ... that Floyd Mayweather is incensed that Bieber unfollowed him on Instagram because of some unsavory pics of strippers and such.

Bieber's learned a lesson from ancient Egypt ... silence is golden.