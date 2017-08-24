Mayweather vs. McGregor Mexican Viewers Save Mucho Dinero

EXCLUSIVE

Don't wanna pay for the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight? Get outta the country.

Seriously!!

A rep for the World Boxing Council tells TMZ Sports the entire country of Mexico will be able to watch Conor and Floyd duke it out fo' free Saturday ... 'cause 2 major TV networks have shelled out a ton of cash to show the fight on open TV.

We're told Televisa and Azteca will both air the fight so viewers won't have to cough up the $100 for Pay-Per-View -- but there's a bit of a catch.

The fight won't air live, so fans will have to wait a couple hours to see it.

But nothing beats free, right?