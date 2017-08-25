'The Bachelor' Nick Viall and Vanessa ... No Longer Engaged

'The Bachelor' Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Call Off Engagement

'Bachelor' stars Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi didn't even make it to the 6 month mark.

They've broken off their engagement, but in true Hollywood fashion ... they're doing everything they can to make it seem amicable.

They released a joint statement saying they still have love and admiration for each other.

Nick proposed to Vanessa on the season 21 finale of "The Bachelor," which aired in March, and it seemed like they might make it when Vanessa popped up during his "Dancing With the Stars" gig.

Truth is, odds were against them ... these 'Bachelor' hook-ups rarely work out.