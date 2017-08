D.L. Hughley Predicts Winner in 2nd Civil War

D.L. Hughley Predicts Winner in Second Civil War

D.L. Hughley is incredulous that Roger Stone is predicting civil war if Trump gets impeached ... because the Trumpians will lose just as hard as the South.

We got D.L. in NYC Thursday and he said taking down Confederate symbols is a no-brainer ... you know, the whole "to the victors go the spoils" thing.

D.L. can't help but taking a shot at "teleprompter Trump" and uses an artful metaphor to drive his point home.

D.L. ... not a fan.