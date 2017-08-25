Kylie Jenner Hey, Everybody ... It's My First 'Super Nude' Shoot!

Kylie Jenner in First 'Super Nude' Photos

Kylie Jenner's declaring to hell with your imagination ... she's ready to give you the goods. Sorta.

KJ struck these smoking poses for V Magazine, where some VERY thin lingerie was the only thing between the photog and her boobs, butt and ... y'know.

In fact, Kylie described it as her "first super nude shoot. I always post sexy pictures, but have never really gone nude."

The pics are ridiculously hot, and definitely super. And sorta nude. But super nude? Talk to Kim, Kylie. SHE knows super nude.

Not that we're complaining.