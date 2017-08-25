Kid Rock Could Really Have a Hold on Senate ... Says Smokey Robinson

Kid Rock Has Right Stuff for Senate ... Says Smokey Robinson

EXCLUSIVE

If you think Kid Rock could be the next U.S. Senator from the great state of Michigan ... Smokey Robinson will second that emotion.

We got the Motown legend at LAX and asked what he thought about Kid's potential run next year. Admittedly, kind of a trick question -- Smokey's all about his home state, but politically you'd think he's on the other side of the aisle from Kid. He was a staunch Obama guy, after all.

Well, he shocked us a bit by all but fully endorsing Kid! Smokey says he knows the rocker well, and thinks he's ready for office.

As for whether he'd vote for Candidate Kid -- Smokey's gonna shop around, but he definitely sounds open to it.