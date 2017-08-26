Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas Trade Will Go Through, Says Austin Rivers

Austin Rivers Kyrie-for-I.T. Is Still Going Down ... Here's Why

The Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas trade might be on hold right now ... but it's GOING DOWN eventually -- so says Austin Rivers.

Austin hadn't heard of I.T.'s injury holding up the deal ... but told TMZ Sports NBA fans can chill out about it cause the Cavs and Celtics are handlin' business.

"They're just doing their job -- doing their due diligence. I'm sure the deal will go through." Rivers said.

Basically, they'll find a way to make it work -- cause it's a win-win for both squads.

Word is the Cavs (so, LeBron) want even more now, though ... and Kyrie is somewhere crying (kidding).