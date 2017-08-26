Conor McGregor Irish Fans High, Dry and Pub-Less ... In Vegas

Conor McGregor's Irish Fans High, Dry and Pub-Less in Vegas

The luck of the Irish has run out in Vegas ... at least for those trying to find an Irish pub to cheer on their champion.

There's a strong Irish contingent in Vegas this weekend for the Conor McGregor/Floyd Mayweather fight, and for those who don't have the Euros to enter the T-Mobile Arena ... the choices are limited.

Problem is ... free-standing Irish pubs don't have the dough to pay for the fight -- $10k -- so the only pubs that will do the trick are Ri Ra in Mandalay and Nine Fine Irishmen in New York, New York. Tickets go for $165 and that doesn't include a drop of whisky. Sad to say, both pubs have been sold out for weeks.

There are thousands of Irish men and women in Vegas to cheer on Conor. Check out this video from T-Mobile shot Friday.

Insane.