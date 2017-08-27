The Gonzalez Twins Butter Each Other Up At The Beach

EXCLUSIVE
It's nice having a twin ... they always have your back ... and your bottom, which was the case for Dylan and Dakota Gonzalez when applying coconut oil at Venice Beach.
The Gonzalez twins are former college basketball players who just signed on to play in Master P's mixed gender basketball league, which should explain their killer bods ... and bootys.
Coconut oil and sand could be a sticky combo, and it was for the twins, but you won't be disappointed with the pics of them washing it off in the surf. Guaranteed.