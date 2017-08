Eminem Did You See I Said Fack Trump!!!

Eminem Wears Fack Trump Shirt at Reading Festival

Eminem was back to bashing Donald Trump Saturday night at the Reading Festival in the UK.

Slim Shady had on a 'Fack Trump' sleeveless t, something he's worn before, but the message still resonates.

Eminem has long be a Trump foe ... he recorded this 8-minute dis track last October.

Some things are timeless..