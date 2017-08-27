Katy Perry Dodges Introducing Taylor Swift's Music Video Premiere at VMAs

Katy Perry Dodges T. Swift's Video Premiere ... Despite Hosting VMAs

Katy Perry dodged a Taylor Swift bullet at the VMAs -- even though she's hosting the show -- 'cause she was nowhere to be seen during the premiere of T. Swift's new music video.

Katy successfully ducked out of introducing Taylor's video premiere of her new single "Look What You Made Me Do" Sunday during MTV's award show ... and even managed to steer clear of any mention of Taylor after it ended.

MTV came back from a commercial break and went right into Taylor's video, but it wasn't Katy announcing it -- just a generic PSA on the monitors at the Forum. Afterward, "Blackish" star Yara Shahidi came onstage to introduce a performance for Shawn Mendes.

Again ... Katy wasn't around for any of it.

Seems like the honchos over at MTV were fully aware of how awkward it woulda been having Katy pitch the video premiere of her longtime pop foe ... with whom she hasn't officially buried the hatchet.

Taylor didn't appear to be in the house Sunday ... she won Best Collaboration for her song with Zayn Malik, but neither came up to accept their award.

As for her video ... well, it sorta speaks for itself. Check it, Kanye.