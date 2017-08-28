Bucks Owner's Daughter 'I Wanna Buy the Knicks!' ... Dad Can Keep the Bucks

Bucks Owner's Daughter: 'I Wanna Buy the Knicks!' (Dad Can Keep the Bucks)

The smokin' hot daughter of Bucks co-owner Wes Edens is shootin' HIGH with her NBA future ... saying she's gunnin' to own the most valuable team in the league!!

Spoiler -- it's not the Bucks (sorry, dad).

“I wanna buy the Knicks one day," Mallory Edens ﻿told TMZ Sports when we saw her in L.A.

Our photog asked if she was gonna try and trade the franchises in a Kyrie-for-IT-level blockbuster ... but she wasn't having none of that.

“I don’t need to swap -- my dad can keep the Bucks.”

Ouch.

In her defense ... the Knicks are worth a lot more -- Forbes says they're valued at $3.3 BILLION!

In all seriousness, Mallory told us she wants to be a trailblazer for women in the NBA and sports in general ... and we think she can do it.

I mean, she can almost spell Giannis Antetokounmpo﻿. Pretty impressive.