TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Demi Lovato Gets Badass New Belt ... In Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

8/28/2017 11:33 AM PDT

Demi Lovato Gets Badass New Belt In Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Demi Lovato is becoming a much more dangerous person -- she just earned her blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ... after training her ass off for the past year.

The blue belt is one level above white belt -- and 3 levels away from being a black belt.

The singer was awarded her new rank Monday at Jay Glazer's Unbreakable Gym in L.A. -- where she's spent the past 12 months grappling with MMA superstars like Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture.

Glazer -- who owns the gym -- flew back to town specifically to present Lovato with the new belt and tweeted, "I'm more proud of the work [Demi] puts in with nobody watching than i am what she does with the world watching."

"Congrats on achieving your blue belt today in #bjj, YOU put the grind in!"

Most blue belts usually train for about 2 years before moving up to the next level, purple belt.

It's been a helluva past few days for Demi -- from belting out the national anthem for the Mayweather/McGregor fight to performing for the VMAs ... and now this.

With great power ...

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web