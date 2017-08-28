Kevin Hart Shames Celebs Donate Big Bucks to Harvey Relief

Kevin Hart Shames Celebrities to Donate to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kevin Hart is donating $25k for the Hurricane Harvey relief effort, which is awesome ... but he's also calling out specific celebrities to match his gift, which is not necessarily awesome.

Hart calls out The Rock, Steve Harvey, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Jerry Seinfeld, putting the spotlight on them to get busy and donate.

Aside from shaming them, there's another problem ... some celebrities want to make charitable donations without publicity. This kind of forces their hand to go public when they view charity as something they do because they want to ... not for publicity.