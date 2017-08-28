Stipe Miocic Me vs. Jones?? Nah ... I Wanna Box!

Stipe Miocic: I Don't Know About Jon Jones ... But I'm Down to Box!

A Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones superfight ain't on the table anymore ... but was it ever??

We spoke to the heavyweight champ on the heels of Jon's failed steroids test ... and Stipe says he hadn't heard of a potential matchup with Jones till Dana White mentioned it to reporters.

"I had no idea. I was like, 'That's news to me,'" Miocic told TMZ Sports.

Stipe's not ruling out a fight with Jones down the road -- but with JJ sidelined for who knows how long, he says he's looking to pull a Conor McGregor ... and fight heavyweight boxing champ Anthony Joshua!

Stipe would be a BIG underdog, just like Conor was against Floyd Mayweather ... but tells us he can hang with Joshua, no problem.

Dude was a Golden Gloves champ ... so never say never.