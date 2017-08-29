TMZ

Eddie George 'Tom Brady Is Severely Underpaid' ... Deserves More Than Stafford!

8/29/2017 12:23 PM PDT

EXCLUSIVE

The big loser in the Matt Stafford contract situation is Tom Brady -- because if a guy who won ZERO playoff games is making $135 mil, Brady needs a raise, stat ... so says Eddie George.  

The ex-NFL running back wouldn't go as far as to say Stafford doesn't deserve the fat new deal -- but says it's Brady who should be the highest paid player in the league. 

"[Stafford] is 0-3 in the playoffs. Tom Brady has 5 Super Bowl rings. I think that money should go to Tom!" 

By the way, Brady signed a 2-year, $41 million contract ... so he ain't exactly starvin'.

Still, George says Stafford's a great talent -- but "he's gotta produce some wins man. 0-3's not gonna cut it in terms of that!" 

Lions fans will definitely agree. 

