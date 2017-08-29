Eddie George 'Tom Brady Is Severely Underpaid' ... Deserves More Than Stafford!

Eddie George: 'Tom Brady Is Severely Underpaid,' Deserves More Than Stafford!

The big loser in the Matt Stafford contract situation is Tom Brady -- because if a guy who won ZERO playoff games is making $135 mil, Brady needs a raise, stat ... so says Eddie George.

The ex-NFL running back wouldn't go as far as to say Stafford doesn't deserve the fat new deal -- but says it's Brady who should be the highest paid player in the league.

"[Stafford] is 0-3 in the playoffs. Tom Brady has 5 Super Bowl rings. I think that money should go to Tom!"

By the way, Brady signed a 2-year, $41 million contract ... so he ain't exactly starvin'.

Still, George says Stafford's a great talent -- but "he's gotta produce some wins man. 0-3's not gonna cut it in terms of that!"

Lions fans will definitely agree.