Ezekiel Elliott vs. NFL, Showdown Begins In Dom. Violence Appeal Hearing

Ezekiel Elliott's date with the arbitrator is here -- the Dallas Cowboys running back is set to appear at NFL headquarters in NYC Tuesday to appeal his 6 game domestic violence suspension.

Elliott has adamantly denied physically abusing his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson, despite the results of the NFL's private investigation into the matter.

Elliott will plead his case to arbitrator Harold Henderson -- the same arbitrator who heard Adrian Peterson's appeal in his child abuse suspension and Greg Hardy's appeal in his domestic violence suspension.

FYI, Henderson shot down Peterson's appeal -- but reduced Hardy's suspension from 10 games to 4.

Elliott will be represented by Jeffrey Kessler -- the same guy who repped Tom Brady in the DeflateGate appeal. Kessler got the initial 4 game suspension overturned in arbitration before the NFL went to court and had the suspension reinstated.

If Elliott's suspension is upheld, it's not the end of the road for the RB -- he's expected to continue the fight by filing a lawsuit in federal court.

Stay tuned ...