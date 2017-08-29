Paris Jackson, Michael Would Be Proud of Me On His 59th Birthday

Paris Jackson did her dad proud at the VMAs, and she knows it.
We got MJ's daughter at LAX Monday and she's confident her dad would be smiling at her zero tolerance message about white supremacists.
Tuesday is a special day for Paris and her siblings ... it would have been MJ's 59th birthday. Paris telegraphed her feelings via Instagram, calling him the "love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream."
She went on ... "I will never feel love again the way I did with you."
birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream. i will never feel love again the way i did with you. you are always with me and i am always with you. though i am not you, and you are not me, i know with all of my being that we are one. and our souls will never change in that way. thank you for the magic, forever and always.