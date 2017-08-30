'Cash Me Outside' Girl, Danielle Bregoli, Attacks Kylie Jenner in 'These Heaux' Music Video

EXCLUSIVE
Kylie Jenner is a "heaux" who feeds off attention and gets injections on her lips and her fat ass ... this according to "Cash Me Outside" girl Danielle Bregoli's new music video.
The 14-year-old rapper turned her diss guns on the reality star in her new music video for her single, "These Heaux" ... and TMZ's obtained a short clip of the vid in which Danielle injects a faux Kylie. No, really, she injects Kylie's lips and ass. Danielle ... blunt as hell since 2003.
TMZ broke the story ... Danielle's "These Heaux" (pronounced "Hoes") took aim at all kinds of bitches -- broke, fake and jealous ones with lyrics like, "These hoes be lackin', see me in back and ... they talk all this sh*t but don't say it in person."