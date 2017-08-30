Magic Johnson Wraps Up $3 Million Yacht Vacation ... Gifts Lakers Jerseys to Crew

It's finally over ... Magic Johnson's month-long European vacation on a super pimped out mega-yacht is ending -- and all it cost him was about $3 MILLION!!!

As we previously reported, Magic flew his fam out to the Amalfi Coast on July 31st (on a private jet) and set sail on a super-yacht called the Siren ... which runs about $700k per week.

After touring the coast of Italy and hitting some of the best restaurants and shopping districts in the world with his wife, Cookie, and BFF Sam Jackson ... the Lakers legend is finally heading home.

But not before gifting the crew that helped him with custom Lakers jerseys!

Magic's known for being a super generous guy, so we're guessing there was some cash tips to go along with the Lakers swag ... at least judging by the smiles in the pic.

Now, Magic will fly back to the US ... where he'll have to readjust to reality -- in his insane L.A. mansion.

... until next summer.