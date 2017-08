Mary J. Blige No More Drama, Just Sunnin' My Buns!!!

Mary J. Blige Has Real Love for Sunbathing in a Red Bikini

Mary J. Blige went searching for a real lovely tan ... and seemed to find it poolside in Miami.

Mary was lounging Tuesday in Miami Beach where she was rockin' a skimpy bikini and showing off her banging bod from the front and the back.

The 46-year-old superstar is one of a handful of artists who had to postpone shows in Houston over the weekend due to Hurricane Harvey. Looks like she's putting her downtime to good use.

Strength of a woman, indeed.