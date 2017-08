Rita Ora Puts Her Back into Helping Houston Relief Effort

Rita Ora Lends a Hand in Houston

Rita Ora talked about pitching in on Hurricane Harvey relief, then walked the walk by chipping in at a donation center.

Rita was in Dallas and said early Wednesday she wanted to do something to help out before leaving Texas. Hours later, the singer was dressed down -- in t-shirt and sweats -- and filling boxes with donated items for evacuees.

A long list of celebs have given big money -- notably Leonardo DiCaprio donated $1 million, and Houston Texans star J.J. Watt's relief fund is well over $7 mil.

We don't know if Rita gave dough, but cool to see her giving the old-fashioned way -- time and effort.