John O'Hurley Denies Climate Change is Behind Hurricane Harvey

John O'Hurley isn't buying reports Hurricane Harvey is strong proof of dramatic climate change ... at least not until he sees some hard numbers.

We got the "Seinfeld" star leaving Craig's and he says it's too soon for scientists to pin Harvey on global warming. He explains what it would take to prove it ... for him, at least.

O'Hurley's a longtime conservative, and a Trump guy, so his stance isn't all that surprising. Of course, if he's looking for numbers ... we'd suggest checking the data on Hurricanes Sandy and Katrina, and the polar ice caps.

What's left of them, that is.