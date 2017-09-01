Ezekiel Elliott Sues NFL 'League Orchestrated Conspiracy' ... to Demonize Me

Ezekiel Elliott is firing back at the NFL in court -- with the NFL Players's Association filing a lawsuit on his behalf to vacate his 6 suspension for domestic violence ... claiming the league's investigation was a farce.

The NFLPA filed the lawsuit in Texas -- and says the 6 game suspension "threatens irreparable harm top [Elliott's] season, career and repuation."

The Association says Zeke is the real victim in a "League-orchestrated conspiracy by senior NFL executives ... to hide critical information which would exonerate Elliott."

In the suit, the NFLPA argues league investigator Kia Roberts independently concluded that Zeke's accuser Tiffany Thompson "was not credible in her allegations of abuse and there was insufficient corroborating evidence of her incredible allegations to go forward with any discipline against Elliott."

The NFLPA says the league found "overwhelming evidence" undermining Thompson's credibility including:

-- Thompson lied to investigators and encouraged her friend (a witness) to lie to police

-- Thompson destroyed relevant evidence from her cell phones

-- Thompson changed her account of critical events repeatedly

-- Thompson considered extorting Elliott with alleged sex videos and took steps to effectuate such a plan

The NFLPA says Roberts recommended no suspension for Elliott based on the evidence -- but was ultimately blocked by another NFL investigator from laying out her case to NFL commish Roger Goodell.

The arbitrator in the case has not ruled on Ezekiel's appeal.