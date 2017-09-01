Post Malone Says Ezekiel Elliott 'Did Nothing Wrong,' Free Zeke!

Post Malone Free Zeke! 'You Did Nothing Wrong'

Post Malone is exonerating Ezekiel Elliott with his suspension appeal ﻿ongoing -- saying the Dallas Cowboys RB "did NOTHING wrong" and shouldn't have to sit out.

"Free Zeke -- you did nothing wrong, Zeke," Post told TMZ Sports outside TAO in Vegas.

Post is a HUGE Cowboys fan -- and clearly thinks the NFL's gotta ease up on his 6-game ban for allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend.

Even if they don't, the rapper told us his "Boys are goin' ALL THE WAY this year" ... as long as they don't toke up too much during the season.

But don't get it twisted -- Post is 100% down with weed being legal -- in the NFL and in general.