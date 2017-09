Kobe Bryant I Played the Hollywood Bowl Last Night 'Dear Basketball' Set to Music

Kobe Bryant has played in a lot of venues, but never the Hollywood Bowl ... until Friday night.

Kobe took the stage at the best venue in L.A. and read his now-famous retirement letter, "Dear Basketball," accompanied by the L.A. Philharmonic Orchestra no less.

The conductor was definitely as famous as Kobe, at least in orchestra circles ... John Williams.

And there's more ... an animated film by Glen Keane of Disney fame played on the big screen.

Awesome night for sure.