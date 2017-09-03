Laura Govan Says She's Done With Gilbert Arenas, And He's Done With Love

Laura Govan I'm Done With Gilbert Arenas ... He'll Never Find Love Again

Gilbert Arenas could be destined to live out his days never knowing true love again ... so says his ex, Laura Govan﻿, who told TMZ Sports ﻿that she's done with Gil ... he only has fake love left.

Ouch.

We got Laura -- whose issues with Gil have been pretty legendary (we're talking public disses, destruction of property, the whole nine) -- out at LAX and asked her if there's any chance of a reconciliation.

Short answer? HELL DAMN NO. But that wasn't the end of the bad (?) news for Arenas, because Laura then went on to give us a laundry list of reasons why Gilbert's days of true love might be done for good.

Might wanna pay attention to Gilbert's Instagram for a couple days.