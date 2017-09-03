Tee Grizzley Don't Hate on Stafford 'He Gonna Show Ya'll'

Tee Grizzley Says Don't Hate on Matthew Stafford, He's Worth $135 Million

Matt Stafford's got a lot of haters after signing the biggest NFL contract EVER ... but one of Detroit's hottest rappers has his back!

Tee Grizzley's standin' up for his boy, Matt ... telling TMZ Sports the $135 million man is about to ball out for the Lions and prove he's worth every dollar.

Tee would know -- he says he's been chillin' with Stafford ... and the QB's coming into this season ready to take Detroit farther than the team's ever gone (so at least the 2nd round).

T.G. also told us Matt shouldn't let the trolls bother him ... and had some pretty foolproof advice on how to shut 'em up.