NFL Fires Back at Ezekiel Elliott's Lawsuit ... You Made Your Own Bed

The NFL has filed 2 scathing new legal documents -- seeking to block Ezekiel Elliott and the NFL Player's Association from challenging the league's 6 game suspension ... and ripping the RB along the way.

The 1st document, filed in federal court in Texas, the NFL asks the judge to reject the NFLPA's request to throw out whatever punishment the arbitrator hands out to the Cowboys star.

Since the arbitrator hasn't ruled yet, the NFL says in the court docs, "the NFLPA lacks standing to vacate a hypothetical award." The league calls the NFLPA's motion an "utter waste of judicial resources."

In the 2nd document, also filed in federal court in Texas, the NFL is again essentially trying to block the imposition of the arbitrator's ruling.

This time, the NFL fires back against Elliott's claim that he has suffered "reputational harm" from the league's investigation and punishment.

"To the extent Elliott has suffered reputational harm, that harm is due to his own actions, including the well-publicized actions that led [the accuser] to call the Columbus Police Dept."

The league continued, "The NFLPA's concerns about reputational harm ring especially hollow given the avalanche of publicity the NFLPA engendered by filing the damning details of Elliott's misconduct on a public document."

The federal court judge has yet to rule. Ditto for the arbitrator overseeing Elliott's appeal.

Stay tuned ...