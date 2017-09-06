Jason Whitlock's Kaepernick Impersonator Is Kid from Kid 'n Play

Jason Whitlock Kaepernick Impersonator Is Kid ... from Kid 'n Play

EXCLUSIVE

The man dressed up like Colin Kaepernick during a segment with FS1 star Jason Whitlock is not white ... despite what the Internet thinks.

He's actually Kid from Kid 'n Play -- aka Christopher Reid, star of 'House Party' 1, 2 and 3 (remember, he was replaced by Immature in 'House Party 4').

Whitlock has been receiving all sorts of hate online from people who think he dressed up a white dude to mock the NFL QB. That's simply not the case.

Others -- including ESPN's Josina Anderson -- are pissed at Whitlock for "mocking a movement." Don Cheadle gave his stamp of approval to her criticism.

The actual segment involving Kid (as Kaep) has not aired (at the time this post was written) -- but Whitlock has hinted there's more to the story.

"I remember the good-old days when people sought real information before feigning outrage in a publication or publicly."

Stay tuned ...