Kim Kardashian Baby #3 Ain't the Only Thing New!!!

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Silvery Blonde Hair in NYC

It's been a day of big reveals for Kim Kardashian -- first we found out baby #3 with Kanye West is going to be a girl ... then we caught a glimpse of her hot new look.

Kim's in NYC gearing up for New York Fashion Week, and we caught her heading into Milos Wednesday night ... with brand new silvery, platinum blonde hair that evokes thoughts of a certain queen on "Game of Thrones."

The hair color might be new, but Kim's still showing off the same ol' curves in that skin-tight latex dress ... seriously.

As we reported, Kim and Kanye are expecting their third child in late January.