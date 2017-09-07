Calvin Pryor Fired By Browns ... Allegedly Fought Teammate

Breaking News

Calvin Pryor's stint in Cleveland is over -- the former 1st-round draft pick has been CUT by the Browns after allegedly fighting one of his teammates before practice this week.

The Browns had traded for Pryor during the off-season -- grabbing him from the NY Jets in exchange for linebacker Demario Davis.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo says the fight was with WR Ricardo Louis. Coach Hue Jackson says the issue is an "internal matter." The story was first reported by Ian Rapoport.

Jackson says there are no plans to release Louis.

Pryor is still playing under his rookie contract -- 4 years, $8.5 million.