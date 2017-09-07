Hurricane Irma Celebrity Homes in Path of Destruction

Hurricane Irma, Celebrity Homes in Path of Destruction in Miami Beach

Hurricane Irma is poised to wreak havoc in the Miami area, and a bunch of enormous celebrity homes are in the line of extreme danger.

Gloria Estefan, Diddy, and 'Real Housewives of Miami' stars Roy and Lea Black all own homes on star-studded Star Island -- Gloria actually has 2 -- both in Irma's path.

Likewise for nearby Miami Beach, where celebs like Phil Collins, Shakira, Dwyane Wade, and Birdman are in the hurricane's path. Same goes for the Villa Casa Casuarina -- the famed Versace mansion. And there are a slew of other celebs with mega homes in the danger zone.

Irma's expected to hit with a vengeance over the weekend.