Eazy-E's Daughter Celebrates His Birthday with Chevy Impala Photo Shoot

Eazy-E may be gone, but he's certainly not forgotten -- his daughter made sure of it by posing for a sexy photo shoot with a Chevy Impala on his birthday.

Ebie slapped on some lingerie and posed in front of the classic car her dad helped make more famous -- all to celebrate his Thursday birthday. Eazy would've been 53.

We're told Ebie did the shoot with legendary West Coast photog Mike Miller, who worked with her pops and other '90s rap stars.

Full disclosure: She posed with a '63 Impala, not a '64. And this'll blow your mind -- Eazy actually drove a '63 himself. Guess it just rhymed better.

@eazyeog the best ever! HBD #EazyE 📷#MikeMillerPhoto • • • #nwa #compton #eazyduzit #ripeazye A post shared by M I K E M I L L E R P H O TO (@mikemillerphoto) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

Ebie's gone to bat for her deceased father before, so it's no surprise she was down to do something to remember his name yet again.

