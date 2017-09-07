Oscar De La Hoya On Lingerie Pics: 'Bad Time In My Life'

Oscar De La Hoya is addressing those infamous lingerie photos that have followed him around for years -- saying they were taken at a "bad time in my life" ... but he's a better person now.

The boxing legend was asked about the shots during an interview with "The Breakfast Club" -- when Charlamagne Tha God (of course) wanted to know the real story behind the pics of Oscar dressed up in fishnets.

"Just a bad time in my life," Oscar said ... "That's it."

Oscar didn't expand on why it was a bad time -- but noted the pics were taken 10 years ago ... before his 3 stints in rehab for substance abuse.

De La Hoya was asked if the pics have hurt his career as a boxing promoter -- but he shot that down saying he's only gotten "better" in his personal and professional life since the photos were taken.

"In America, you have the opportunity to rise and shine and get better and be better ... and that's exactly what I've done."