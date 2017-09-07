Shawne Merriman Bet the Farm on Tom Brady

Shawne Merriman: Bet the Farm on Tom Brady

An 8 point spread is NOTHING to Tom Brady -- dude's gonna beat down the Kansas City Chiefs by WAY MORE than that ... so says a guy who played against him, Shawne Merriman.

The ex-NFL star says the New England Patriots are gonna beat KC to the tune of 30 to 13 ... more than double the spread on MyBookie.ag -- the place for all your online wagering needs.

By the way, the over/under is 48 points -- so, if you're gonna take Shawne's advice, LOW will get you DOUGH!

Kickoff is set for 5:30 PM PT -- but if you forget to plunk down before the game, MyBookie.ag offers in-game live wagering ... and they'll match your first deposit up to $1,000!

Good luck!