Trump Trust Attorney's Wife Busted Having Sex with a Jail Inmate

Teresa Jo Burchfield, whose husband is an ethics attorney for President Trump's business, allegedly got caught banging a Virginia jail inmate.

53-year-old Burchfield was arrested Tuesday in a parking lot next to Fauquier County Jail. Deputies say she was in the backseat of a car having sex with a 23-year-old inmate. The inmate was a trustee, meaning he was allowed to do work outside the jail. Cops say he had cigarettes, clothing and "workout" supplements which he allegedly got from Burchfield.

Teresa's husband is Bobby R. Burchfield, who was retained in January as an ethics advisory for the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust.

Mrs. Burchfield was booked for delivering unauthorized articles to a prisoner -- a misdemeanor -- and released on a $5,000 bond.