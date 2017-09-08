Anthony Bourdain Has Reservations About 'No Reservations' in North Korea

Anthony Bourdain Reservations About 'No Reservations' in North Korea

Anthony Bourdain's eaten everything from beating cobra hearts in Saigon to warthog anus in Namibia, but he's not dying to put North Korea on his palate map.

Bourdain schooled our photog Thursday at LAX when he asked if Anthony would travel north of the demilitarization zone for an episode of "No Reservations." Bourdain's answer was no ... and not only because he no longer films that series -- he's fronting 'Parts Unknown' on CNN now -- but he doesn't think there'd be much to put on the table.

Plus, doesn't sound like he's got a soft spot for Kim Jong-un, who he calls a "chubby, evil little f***."