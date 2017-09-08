Beyonce Gives Inspiring Speech to Harvey Victims at Her Houston Church

Beyonce is in her hurricane-ravaged hometown, doing what she does best -- giving an inspiring performance.
Bey, her mom Tina, and daughter Blue Ivy visited St. John's Church in Houston Friday and gave a moving speech to Hurricane Harvey victims. She told the congregation the church has been her home since she first attended when she was a kid.
Beyonce made it clear -- they were there to celebrate survival and turn the page on the catastrophic floods of Hurricane Harvey.
Step 1: Grab a Kleenex
Step 2: Watch