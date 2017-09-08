Floyd Mayweather's TMT Member Roughs Up Fan, Police Report Filed

TMZ

Floyd Mayweather TMT Member Roughs Up Fan ... Police Report Filed

9/8/2017 1:00 AM PDT

EXCLUSIVE

One of Floyd Mayweather's giant TMT members roughed up a fan as the boxer left a famous chicken joint in Hollywood -- and now police are involved ... TMZ Sports has learned.

It all went down outside the legendary Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles on Wednesday evening -- where Floyd and his massive TMT entourage had dinner around 8 PM.

On his way out, Floyd was approached by a 20-year-old man in a white shirt and glasses who asked Floyd and his crew if he could take a quick photo.

That's when one of Floyd's guys -- a big dude in a red shirt -- rushed to the fan, grabbed him by the neck and slammed him against a wall.

After the video ends, we're told Floyd's crew put the boxer in the car and bolted.

The man -- who claims he was also punched in the face -- filed a police report and told cops he suffered injuries to his head, neck and mouth.

We spoke to the victim who says he is (was) a HUGE Floyd fan and just wanted a pic -- he wasn't trying to start any trouble.

We reached out to Floyd's camp for comment -- so far, no word back.

