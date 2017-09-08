Lebron James Hits Runway with Scottie Pippen ... In NY Fashion Show

LeBron James added another job to his resume -- RUNWAY MODEL.

The NBA superstar hit the catwalk for the Kith Fashion Show at the Classic Car Club during NY Fashion Week on Thursday ... and killed it.

Bron was showing off his Nike LeBron 15 kicks -- while working the runway like a champ.

Scottie Pippen also walked the same show -- rocking a tracksuit and a modernized version of his of his old Nike Air Pippens.

Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook were reportedly in the crowd. Those guy LOVE fashion.