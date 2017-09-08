Nick Young Inadvertently Started the Gilbert Arenas Gun Drama

Nick Young says he taught JaVale McGee everything he knows about the card game Bourre ... which might be a problem since it was THAT game that ignited the biggest gun standoff in NBA history.

Here's the deal ... Kevin Durant recently praised JaVale's Bourre card game skills during an interview with Bill Simmons.

So, when we saw Swaggy P -- one of JaVale's old Washington Wizards teammates -- we asked for his take.

That's when Young bragged that he taught JaVale the game back when J.M. was a rookie -- and intentionally taught him the WRONG way to play so he'd lose. Funny.

The only problem is that it was an infamous game of Bourre on a Wizards team jet back in 2009 between JaVale, Arenas and Javaris Crittenton that led to the gun showdown.

As Gilbert has previously explained, JaVale won a particularly contested hand -- a hand Javaris was pissed about because he thought it was a misdeal. He blamed Gilbert and things escalated from there.

Young jokes that when it comes to card games, JaVale just has that "Shaqtin' a Fool karma."

True that.