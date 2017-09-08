UFC's Ray Borg Bragged About 'Fantastic' Health 1 Day Before Bailing On UFC 215

UFC's Ray Borg Bragged About Health 1 Day Before Bailing On UFC 215

EXCLUSIVE

UFC contender Ray Borg told TMZ Sports he felt "fantastic" -- and was in the best shape of his life -- just 24 hours before backing out of his UFC 215 fight against Demetrious Johnson.

Borg pulled out of Saturday's main event on Thursday after coming down with a viral illness. The UFC issued a statement saying he was "deemed unfit to compete by the UFC medical team."

But one day before the cancellation, Borg appeared to be feeling great -- telling us, "I feel fantastic man, weight's good, feeling sharp. Best shape I've ever been in my life."

He added, "I feel really good about this whole entire camp and this fight in general."

The fight is expected to be rescheduled -- it could be as soon as UFC 216 in October.