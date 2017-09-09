Jim Jones Come At Me, Irma!!!! I'm Stocked On Captain Crunch!!!

Rapper Jim Jones Riding Out Hurricane Irma With 2-Year Supply Of Cereal

Rapper Jim Jones is riding out Hurricane Irma but he won't be going hungry because his Miami crib is stocked to the brim with a 2-year supply of his favorite cereals!

We spoke with the rapper who told us mostly what we've been hearing about getting out of South Florida before the storm hits ... gas is gone, the flights are booked and traffic to get to Orlando is so bad the ride's taking 12 hours.

Jim says he had no alternative, even after trying the private jet route, but to stay ... and doesn't sound like he's in a panic over the 185 mph winds hurling his way, thanks to his bunker stash of cereal.