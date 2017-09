Britney Spears Mouse House Celebrations For Kids' Birthdays

Britney Spears was having all of it Saturday at Disneyland with her Bf and his kids.

Britney took Sean and Jayden to the Anaheim theme park to celebrate their birthdays, both of which hit next week. Sean turns 12 and Jayden turns 11.

Brit's boyfriend Sam Asghari tagged along for the rides. BTW ... they've been together going on a year now.

They hit up the spring racers and soaring over the world rides. She was just one of the crowd ... kinda.