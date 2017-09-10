Puddle of Mudd Singer Wes Scantlin Arrested on Gun Charges

Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin Busted on Gun Charges Concert Cancelled

Exclusive Details

Puddle of Mudd had to cancel it's concert Saturday night, because its lead singer was in the pokey on gun charges ... TMZ has learned.

Wes Scantlin was busted at LAX Saturday after he tried boarding a plane with a BB gun. He was taken to jail and booked. His bail was a whopping $850,000. It appears there were other charges as well.

Wes was trying to get from L.A. to Keller, Texas, where his band was scheduled to perform. Without a lead singer, what's the point, so they pulled the plug.

What's unclear ... how Wes planned on getting to the concert, because he was booked at 10:20 PM in L,A. It sounds like the gig was doomed whether he took off or not.