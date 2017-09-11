Adrien Broner I've Got Problems ... I Need Help

Adrien Broner is making a public plea for help ... this after the boxer was seen in a frightening violent outburst on the streets of Las Vegas.

"I know I got problems I just want help," Broner posted on social media late Sunday night ... "Just need someone to talk too."

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Broner erupted while walking on the Vegas strip on Friday night -- forcefully shoving a woman before clocking a man in the face and knocking him out.

Broner says he can't get any of his friends to talk with him -- it seems like a message to Floyd Mayweather, who essentially took him under his wing the last time Broner needed help.