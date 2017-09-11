Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Take Turns with Jack

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have clearly made their son a priority in their separation.

Anna spent Saturday with 5-year-old Jack. She took him to an L.A. carnival.

Sunday was Chris' turn. The two were spotted grabbing some ice cream.

The couple announced their split last month after 8 years of marriage. Neither has officially filed for divorce and there's always a chance they could get back together ... but they've both been out without their wedding rings, which is not a hopeful sign of reconciliation.