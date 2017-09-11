Joanna Krupa Baring Ass & More For Lions, Tigers and Bears

Joanna Krupa's Body Paint Has a Message for You

Joanna Krupa definitely knows how to get her point across -- place said point on a sign next to her naked ass cheeks. Works every time.

Joanna took her stand against circuses holding animals captive by getting an elaborate tiger body paint job ... and posing in front of the Houses of Parliament in London. Politicians over there are considering a bill to ban wild animal circuses.

We're pretty sure the Members of Parliament will absolutely take notice ... of Joanna.

We can hear the debate in the House of Lords now: "Tiger?? We barely know her!"