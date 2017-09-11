Rihanna I'm Ride or Die at Fashion Week ... Motocross & Models, Baby!!

Rihanna Revs Up Fashion Week with Motocross-Themed Fashion Show

Rihanna went way over the top at Fashion Week ... using motocross to create a totally badass fashion show.

RiRi hired the motorcycle riders to fly over the stage where models rocked her Fenty x Puma designs. All the models stayed grounded while the motocross guys did their thing. Rihanna eventually rode in on the back of one of the motorcycles.

Gotta say, it's kinda genius -- something here for everyone. Models, horsepower, fashion, dangerous stunts ... and Rihanna's ass.

One of 'em is bound to catch your eye.